Karnataka revises COVID-19 testing strategy

Daily testing target has been fixed at 1.75 lakh for the State

In the wake of a possible third wave of COVID-19, Karnataka has revised its testing strategy. The daily testing target has now been fixed at 1.75 lakh for the State, and specific targets have been set for each district depending on the test positivity rate (TPR).

According to a circular issued by Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Mission Director, National Health Mission on August 24, 70% of the daily tests should be using Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method. RT-PCR is the gold standard with negligible chances of a false report.

“As part of this revised strategy, the focus should be on the 0-19 years age group. At least 10% of the daily tests should be focussed on this category,” the circular states.

Also Read No RT-PCR test needed at Karnataka airports for select travellers

“To monitor the spread of infection in rural areas, 50% of the total tests should be done in remote peripheral areas of every taluk. In villages and towns where the positivity rate is less than 5%, testing of asymptomatic cases will be done through pooled sampling. Besides, for every positive case detected, at least 15 primary and household contacts should be tested,” the circular states.