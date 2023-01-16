HamberMenu
Karnataka Revenue Minister R. Ashok to stay in village in Shivamogga

Various departments would set up stalls in the village to spread awareness among the people about the benefits of various schemes run by the Karnataka government

January 16, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Revenue Minister R. Ashok (2nd from left)

A file photo of Revenue Minister R. Ashok (2nd from left) | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Revenue Minister R. Ashok will be staying in Holalur village in Shivamogga taluk on January 28 as part of the Grama Vastavya (village stay) programme.

Shivamogga tahsildar Dr. Nagaraj held a meeting with Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh and other officials on the preparations for the event in his office in Shivamogga on January 16. The Minister’s programme will begin at 11 a.m. at Maruthi High School in the village. All the departments concerned have been instructed to make preparations for the event. A list of beneficiaries of various schemes would be prepared and invited for the programme.

The tahsildar said that the departments would set up stalls to spread awareness among the people about the benefits of various schemes run by the Karnataka government.

