Karnataka requests Railway Ministry to review schedules of Vande Bharat, Shatabdi trains between Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru

December 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has formally requested the Railway Ministry to review schedules of the Vande Bharat and the Shatabdi trains operated between Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Railway officials have maintained that it is difficult to change the timings. The Minister said that as per the information shared by the South Western Railway , both the train services are running with good occupancy. This was informed by the Housing Minister V. Somanna, while replying to questions posed by member of Legislative Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US