Karnataka requests Railway Ministry to review schedules of Vande Bharat, Shatabdi trains between Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru

December 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has formally requested the Railway Ministry to review schedules of the Vande Bharat and the Shatabdi trains operated between Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru.

However, the Railway officials have maintained that it is difficult to change the timings. The Minister said that as per the information shared by the South Western Railway , both the train services are running with good occupancy. This was informed by the Housing Minister V. Somanna, while replying to questions posed by member of Legislative Council.