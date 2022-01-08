Karnataka reports single-day spike of 8,449 new cases, four deaths

Bengaluru Urban alone reported 6,812 cases on Friday

Karnataka on Friday reported another single-day spike with 8,449 new cases of COVID-19. With this the State’s tally touched 30,31,052. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 6,812 cases.

For the first time, the number of tests conducted in 24 hours crossed two lakhs in the State.

Tests done

While previously on August 25 last year, 1.95 lakh tests were conducted in a day, as many as 2,03,260 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,33,308 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,73,29,915. Although the State’s COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee had recommended revising testing targets from 80,000 to 1.5 lakh in mid-December, the number has crossed two lakh.

Active cases

With four deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,362. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 505 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 29,62,548. The State now has 30,113 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 4.15%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.04%.