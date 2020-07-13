Karnataka reports over 70 COVID-19 deaths for fourth straight day

With 73 deaths reported on Monday, Karnataka reported more than 70 deaths for the fourth consecutive day. The State death toll now stands at 757.

With 2,738 new cases, the total number of cases has now touched 41,581. Bengaluru Urban district reported 1,315 cases and 47 deaths on Monday. The total number of cases here has touched 19,702.

With 838 recoveries, a total of 16,248 persons have been discharged so far. Of the 24,572 active cases, 545 are being monitored in the ICU and the condition of the remaining patients is said to be stable.

Karnataka’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) now stands at 1.82%. With 47 new deaths, the toll in Bengaluru Urban is now 321, with a CFR of 1.63%.

Although the State was testing an average of 18,000 samples a day till a few days ago, the number of RT-PCR tests in the last two days have reduced. While 16,761 tests were done on Sunday, 17,074 tests were done on Monday.

Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who said that rapid antigen tests had begun in the city, said the data on antigen tests would be made available on Tuesday.

Health workers

Meanwhile, with several healthcare workers testing positive, the Health Department on Monday issued quarantine and testing guidelines for healthcare workers who have a high risk of exposure to COVID-19 patients.

While advising seven-day home isolation for those who have high-risk exposure to patients, the department said that symptomatic workers would be tested immediately and asymptomatic workers on the seventh day after exposure. If they test negative, they will be allowed to resume duty, stated a circular.