Karnataka reports over 4,000 cases after five months

Bengaluru

31 March 2021 22:49 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported a steep rise with 4,225 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,97,004. Of these, 2,928 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Cases had breached the 4,000 mark on June 3 last year. After that, they peaked and started declining since mid-October. The last time the State reported over 4,000 cases was on October 29.

The number of fatalities also rose to 26 taking the toll to 12,541. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,492 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,56,170. Of the remaining 28,248 active patients, 266 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.89%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.61%.

As many as 1,08,568 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,01,032 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,14,11,226.