Karnataka reports more than 50k cases, 19 deaths

Bengaluru

23 January 2022 21:18 IST

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka crossed the half-lakh mark on Sunday. The State reported 50,210 new positives, more than the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in 2021. On May 5 last year, cases had peaked at 50,112, following which the number started to decline. However, hospitalisations and the case fatality rate are much lower during this third wave. The total number of positives stands at 35,17,682.

Nineteen people succumbed to the virus, eight from Bengaluru Urban, which reported 26,299 new positives. Shivamogga and Tumakuru reported two deaths each. With this, the death toll rose to 38,582. As per the health bulletin issued by the Family and Welfare Department, one of the deceased was a three-year-old girl from Mysuru, who had SARI.

As many as 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274. There are 3,57,796 active cases in the State. The positivity rate for the day was 22.77%, while the case fatality rate was 0.03%. The number of tests conducted remained high with 2,20,459 samples tested including 1,76,337 RT-PCR tests.