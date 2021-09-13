Karnataka reports lowest daily COVID-19 cases since March

Karnataka on Monday reported 673 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,62,408. This is the lowest number of daily cases since March. Bengaluru Urban reported 214 and three deaths.

With 15 deaths, the toll rose to 37,517. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,074 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,08,622. The State now has 16,241 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.56%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.93%.

As many as 1,19,014 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 99,654 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,54,13,942.