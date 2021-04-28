Karnataka reports close to 40k new cases; 229 deaths

Bengaluru

28 April 2021 22:21 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 39,047 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 14,39,822. Of these, 22,596 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 229 deaths, the toll rose to 15,036. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 11,833 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 10,95,883. Of the remaining 3,28,884 active patients, 2,192 are being monitored in ICUs.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 22.70%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.58%.

As many as 1,71,997 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,54,771 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,52,31,382.

The State has vaccinated 92,40,078 people so far. Over 35 lakh senior citizens have been vaccinated since March 1, when the second phase of vaccination was rolled out. This apart, nearly 33 lakh persons above the age of 45 have been vaccinated. On Monday, 1,33,077 beneficiaries in he State took the jab till 3.30 pm.