Karnataka reports a record 61,766 COVID-19 recoveries

Bengaluru

23 May 2021 00:39 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported a record 61,766 recoveries — the highest on a day so far. With this, the total recoveries touched 18,91,042.

Recoveries have been outnumbering new cases for the past few days. Active cases, which had been on the rise and had breached the six lakh mark on May 16, fell to 4,83,204 on Saturday.

Following an exponential rise in the number of new cases, the State’s recovery rate had reduced considerably in the last one month. From 98.1% on February 28, it fell to 97.8% on March 15. Subsequently, it further dipped to 96.3% by March 30 and 90.1% in mid-April. In the next 15 days, the recovery rate saw a drastic reduction to touch 73.9% on April 30. Although it plummeted to 70% on May 8, it again touched 73.6% on May 18. As on Saturday, it stood at 78.82%. Meanwhile, the State reported 31,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 23,98,925. Of these, 8,214 were from Bengaluru Urban. With 451 deaths, the toll rose to 24,658. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to other reasons.

