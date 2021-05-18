Karnataka reports a record 58,395 recoveries

Bengaluru

18 May 2021 21:12 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday reported a record 58,395 recoveries, the highest on a single day so far. With this, the total number of recoveries touched 16,74,487.

This is the second time that recoveries have outnumbered new cases after the second wave set in. On May 16 when the State reported 31,531 new cases, 36,475 recoveries were recorded. Active cases, which have been on the rise and had breached the six lakh mark in the last two days, for the first time reduced to 5,75,028 on Tuesday. The recovery rate on Tuesday was 73.6%.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about the record recoveries, said this was the highest on a single day so far in the State.

Following an exponential rise in the number of new cases, the State’s recovery rate had reduced considerably in the last one month. From 98.1% on February 28, recovery rate reduced by over one percent to touch 97.8% on March 15.

Subsequently, it further dipped to 96.3% by March 30 and 90.1% in mid-April. In the next fifteen days, the recovery rate saw a drastic reduction to touch 73.9% on April 30. Although this had plummeted to 70% on May 8, it has touched 73.6% on Tuesday.

30,309 new cases

Meanwhile, with 30,309 new cases of COVID-19, the total number rose to 22,72,374. Of these, 8,676 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. The State has reported 525 deaths on Tuesday. With this, the toll rose to 22,838. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 32.50%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.73%.

The number of tests have reduced considerably in the last two days dropping to less than a lakh from the average 1.25 lakh conducted daily. As many 93,247 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. including 80,712 RT-PCR tests.

Vaccines arrive

The State, which had slowed down its vaccination drive due to shortage of vaccines, on Tuesday received two lakh doses of Covishield. Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who tweeted about this, said this consignment is part of the State’s direct procurement order. The State had placed orders for two lakh doses of Covishield and one lakh doses of Covaxin directly from the manufacturers.

As many as 65,181 people were vaccinated in the State on Tuesday.