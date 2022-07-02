Karnataka reports 975 new COVID cases, one death

Special Correspondent July 02, 2022 23:08 IST

Karnataka on Saturday recorded 975 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,71,459. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 3.74% and the weekly TPR touched 3.68%. Of the new cases, 871 are in Bengaluru Urban.

With one death, the State’s toll touched 40,077. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 668 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 39,24,900. Active cases stood at 6,440 on Saturday.

As many as 26,061 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 19,158 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,70,39,934.