Karnataka reports 973 new cases, 17 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 973 new cases of COVID-19, with Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada accounting for the maximum number — 243 and 258 respectively. This takes the total number of positive cases to 29,56,137.

With 17 deaths, the toll across the State rose to 37,426. Bengaluru recorded the highest death toll, with eight people succumbing to the virus. As many as 1,071 people were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,012,99. At present, Karnataka has 17,386 active cases.

While the positivity rate for the day was 0.69%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.74%

As many as 1,39,090 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,20,816 RT-PCR tests.