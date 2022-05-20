Karnataka reports 95 new cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 95 new cases reducing the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.46%. The weekly TPR reduced to 0.64% and the total number of cases touched 39,50,223. Of the new cases, 89 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,064. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 155 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,08,451. Active cases touched 1,666.

As many as 20,444 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 15,254 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,61,68,230.