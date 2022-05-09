Karnataka reports 90 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Karnataka on Monday reported 90 new cases taking the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 0.80%. The weekly TPR touched 1.23% and the total number of cases touched 39,48,837.

Of the new cases, 88 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru.

With one death, the State’s toll remained 40,063. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 128 persons were discharged on Monday taking the total recoveries to 39,06,807. Active cases touched 1,925.

As many as 11,142 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 9,434 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,59,75,351.