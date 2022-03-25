Karnataka reports 89 cases, four deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases of which 73 cases are from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total number of cases touched 39,45,168. The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.28%.

With four deaths, the State’s toll rose to 40,048. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 4.49%. This is apart from 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 85 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,03,286. Active cases reduced to 1,792.

As many as 30,833 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 22,405 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,54,32,789.