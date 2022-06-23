Karnataka reports 858 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Karnataka on Thursday saw 858 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total number of cases to 39,63,633. With this, the day’s test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 2.36% and the weekly TPR touched 3.63%.

Of the new cases, 820 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With one death, the State’s toll rose to 40,072. Besides this, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded so far.

As many as 682 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 39,18,452. Active cases stood at 5,067 on Thursday.

As many as 36,289 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 29,462 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,68,37,154.