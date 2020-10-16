Karnataka reports 8,477 new cases, 85 deaths

Bengaluru

16 October 2020 08:39 IST

Total no. of cases stands at 7,43,848

The State on Thursday reported 8,477 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases to 7,43,848. With 85 new deaths, the toll rose to 10,283. This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths.

As many as 8,841 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,20,008. Of the remaining 1,13,538 active cases, 939 patients are being monitored in the Intensive Care Units. While positivity rate for the day stood at 8.09%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1%. Bengaluru Urban reported 3,788 cases taking the tally to 2,97,193. With 45 of the 85 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 3,462. Active cases in Bengaluru touched 65,268.

As many as 1,04,811 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 30,977 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 63,55,803.

