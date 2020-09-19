Karnataka reports 8,364 new cases, 114 deaths

The State on Saturday reported 8,364 new cases, taking the tally to 5,11,346. With 114 new deaths, the toll rose to 7,922. This includes death of 19 COVID-19 patients owing to other reasons.

As many as 10,815 people were discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,04,841. After remaining at over one lakh for the past three consecutive days, the number of active cases came down to 98,564. Of these, 822 patients are being monitored in the ICUs of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,733 cases, taking the total tally to 1,91,438. With 33 of the 114 deaths from Bengaluru, the toll in this district rose to 2,625.

As many as 63,784 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 28,822 rapid antigen tests. With this the total number of tests rose to 41,79,567.