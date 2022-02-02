Karnataka reports 81 deaths

Bengaluru

02 February 2022 23:31 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported as many as 81 deaths, including a two-month-old male baby in Belagavi. This is the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities during the third wave. The baby was diagnosed with Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and admitted with symptoms of fever and cough on January 17. However, he succumbed on January 30.

While Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada reported 10 and 13 deaths respectively on Wednesday, six districts reported zero deaths. With this, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) rose to 0.39%.

Apart from the 81 deaths, 32 were of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Meanwhile, 20,505 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 38,44,338. Bengaluru Urban continued to see a dip with 8,850 cases. The State’s positivity rate for the day reduced to 12.55%.

As many as 40,903 persons were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 36,27,925. With this, the number of active cases reduced to 1,77,244.

As many as 1,63,320 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,25,442 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,21,59,532.