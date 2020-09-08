Karnataka reports 7,866 fresh COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths

Bengaluru

08 September 2020 23:43 IST

A day after the number of COVID-19 cases saw a decline, it rose again to 7,866 on Tuesday. With this, the State’s tally rose to 4,121,90 cases.

With 146 new deaths, the toll rose to 6,680. This includes 19 deaths of COVID-19 patients due to other reasons.

As many as 7,803 patients were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total number of people discharged to 3,08,573. Of the 96,918 active patients, 784 are being monitored in ICUs of various hospitals.

Bengaluru Urban reported 3,102 cases, taking the total number of cases there to 1,53,625. With 55 of the 146 deaths from Bengaluru Urban alone, the total number of deaths in this district rose to 2,266.

Ballari and Dakshina Kannada recorded 404 and 374 cases, respectively. Mysuru recorded 337 cases and Dharwad saw 318. Mandya, Udupi, Koppal, Raichur, Davangere, Hassan, Belagavi, and Bagalkot recorded more than 200 cases. Surprisingly, while the State health bulletin showed zero cases in Shivamogga, the district bulletin recorded 359 on Tuesday.

Karnataka, which had recorded a dip in number of tests on Sunday, saw 67,443 people being tested in the last 24 hours. This included 38,291 rapid antigen tests.

So far, the State has conducted 34,61,119 tests, including 11,20,914 rapid antigen tests.