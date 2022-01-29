Karnataka reports 70 COVID deaths, 40% jump in one day

Bengaluru

29 January 2022 22:46 IST

The number of COVD-19 fatalities jumped by 40% in one day, with the State reporting 70 deaths on Saturday. This is the highest number of deaths since the start of the third wave.

Barring four people, the rest succumbed in hospitals, with Bengaluru Urban reporting the maximum number of deaths at 13, followed by Mysuru (nine), and five each in Dakshina Kannada and Kalaburagi and Udupi.

However, hospitalisations across the State remain low with around 5,477 people of the 2.88 lakh active cases in hospitals. Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar, in a tweet, said that the overall hospitalisation rate as of January 28 was 1.90%. Of these, 0.42% were occupying oxygenated beds and 0.24% were on ICU/ventilator support. The percentage of patients in non-oxygenated beds was 1.24%.

Cases continued to rise on Saturday, with the State reporting 33,337 new positives. Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 16,586 cases, followed by Mysuru with 2,431 cases. Tumakuru, Dharwad and Haasan reported over a thousand cases each. The positivity rate for the day was 19.37% while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) jumped to 0.20%.

There are currently 2,52,132 active cases in the State, while the number of discharges is 69,902. The total number of discharges to date is 34,65,995.

A total of 1,72,062 tests, including 1,29,779 RT-PCR tests were conducted, taking the total number of samples tested to 6.15 crore.