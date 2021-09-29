Karnataka reports 629 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 629 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,74,528. Bengaluru Urban reported 229 cases and six deaths.

With 11 deaths, the toll rose to 37,717. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 782 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 29,24,102. The State now has 12,634 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.67%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 2.7%.

As many as 93,014 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 63,951 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,73,92,952.

While 22 districts reported zero deaths, Bengaluru Urban reported six deaths. The other deaths were reported from Belagavi, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, and Uttara Kannada.

Seven districts — Bidar, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir — recorded zero cases, while 10 districts recorded cases in single digits on Tuesday. Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru recorded 96 and 58 cases respectively. Udupi, Kodagu, Hassan, and Tumakuru recorded more than 15 cases each.