Karnataka reports 628 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 628 new cases of COVID-19 taking the State tally to 39,39,915. Bengaluru Urban recorded 346 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State reduced to 0.92%.

With 15 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,900. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.38%. This is apart from 38 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 1,349 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 38,92,459. Active cases reduced to 7,518.

As many as 67,583 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 50,061 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,43,50,316.