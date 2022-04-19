Karnataka reports 62 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 62 new COVID cases. With this the total number of cases rose to 39,46,484. Of the new cases, 57 cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.78% while the weekly TPR remained 0.69%.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 48 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,04,898. Active cases reduced to 1,487.

As many as 7,913 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 5,210 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,57,69,121.