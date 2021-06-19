Karnataka reports 5,783 cases of COVID-19, 168 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 5,783 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 27,96,121. Of these, 1,100 cases were from Bengaluru Urban.

With 168 deaths, the toll rose to 33,602. This is apart from 21 deaths of patients due to other reasons. As many as 15,290 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 26,25,447. The State now has 1,37,050 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 4.05%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 2.9%. As many as 1,42,498 tests were conducted in a 24-hour period, including 99,573 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,23,93,253.