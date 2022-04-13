Karnataka reports 55 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases. With this the total number of cases rose to 39,46,176. Of the new cases, 46 cases have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day’s test positivity rate in the State stood at 0.52%, while the weekly TPR remained 0.58%.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,057. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded. With this, the weekly Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the State stood at 0.18%.

As many as 62 persons were discharged on Wednesday taking the total recoveries to 39,04,639. Active cases reduced to 1,438.

As many as 10,423 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 7,706 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,57,24,871.