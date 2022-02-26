Karnataka reports 514 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported barely 514 new cases of COVID-19 of which 345 were from Bengaluru Urban. Nineteen people succumbed to the virus taking the total number of deaths to 39,919. While Bengaluru Urban reported 13 deaths, there were four deaths in Ballari. Dharwad and Udupi reported one death each.

As many as 1,073 people were discharged on Saturday, more than double the number of new cases recorded. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 38,93,532. There are currently 6,940 active cases across Karnataka. The positivity rate for the day was 0.84% while the case fatality rate was 3.69%.

With COVID-19 cases falling, testing, too, has reduced to well under a lakh a day. A total of 61040 tests were conducted on Saturday including 46,325 RT-PCR tests.