Karnataka reports 5,019 new cases, 39 deaths

Test positivity rate in Bengaluru 4%

Karnataka on Thursday reported 5,019 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,17,119. Bengaluru Urban recorded 2,315 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State capital stood at 4% while the State’s positivity rate for the day stood at 4.25%.

With 39 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,534. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stood at 0.77%.This is apart from 34 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 13,923 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 38,25,538. Active cases reduced to 52,013.

As many as 1,17,956 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 88,330 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,31,38,358.

Revised guidelines

Meanwhile, following the Centre’s revised guidelines for international travellers, the State on Thursday issued a circular stating that henceforth only random testing of 2% of passengers from any country will be done at the airports. Earlier, the Centre had identified some “at risk” countries and had made compulsory testing of arrivals from these countries.

Also, following the revised guidelines, international travellers can now either submit a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or double dose vaccination certificate.