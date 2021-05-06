Karnataka reports 49,058 new cases, 328 deaths

Bengaluru

06 May 2021 19:47 IST

Karnataka on Thursday reported 49,058 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 17,90,104. Of these, 23,706 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 328 deaths, the toll rose to 17,212. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 18,943 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 12,55,797. The State now has 5,17,075 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 29.83%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.66%.

As many as 1,64,441 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,53,370 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,65,55,800.