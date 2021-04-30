Karnataka reports 48,296 new cases; Bengaluru 26,756

Karnataka on Friday reported 48,296 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 15,23,142. Of these, 26,756 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With 217 deaths, the toll rose to 15,553. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 14,884 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 11,24,909. The State now has 3,82,690 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 25.44%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 0.44%.

As many as 1,89,793 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,75,513 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,55,96,991.