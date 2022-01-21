Karnataka reports 48,049 new cases, 22 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 48,049 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 34,25,002. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported 29,068 cases. With 22 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,537. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 18,115 persons were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 30,63,292. The State now has 3,23,143 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 19.23%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.04%.

As many as 2,49,832 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,94,039 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,01,14,815.