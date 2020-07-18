Karnataka reports 4,537 cases, 93 deaths in a day

Bengaluru

18 July 2020 22:44 IST

Continuing to witness a surge, Karnataka on Saturday recorded 4,537 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 59,652. With 93 more deaths, the toll touched 1,240. This is apart from the death of six COVID-19 patients owing to other reasons.

Bengaluru Urban, which has been reporting half of the total cases in the State for the past one week, saw 2,125 people test positive on Saturday.

Forty-nine of the day’s deaths are from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total number of positive cases in the city touched 29,621 of which 631 have succumbed to the infection.

The total number of discharges in the State touched 21,775, with 1,018 new recoveries on Saturday.

At least 11 districts have reported cases above 100 now. These include Dakshina Kannada – 509 cases, Dharwad – 186 cases, and Vijayapura – 176 cases.

With 36,631 active cases, Karnataka continues to remain third among the States, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Saturday’s cases in Karnataka are the third highest in the country after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.