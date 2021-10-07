Karnataka reports 442 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Karnataka on Thursday reported 442 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,79,773. Bengaluru Urban reported 166 cases and two deaths.

With seven deaths, the toll rose to 37,861. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 635 persons were discharged on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 29,30,264. The State now has 11,619 active patients. While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.36%, the case fatality rate was 1.58%.

As many as 1,22,647 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,03,698 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,84,62,462.