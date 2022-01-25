Karnataka reports 41,400 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

Bengaluru

25 January 2022 20:48 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday (January 25) reported 41,400 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 36,05,508. Of the new cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 19,105.

With 52 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,666. This is apart from 30 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 53,093 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 32,16,070. The State now has 3,50,742 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 26.70%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.12%. As many as 1,55,054 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,03,312 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,08,50,911.