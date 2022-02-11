Karnataka reports 3,976 new cases, 41 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total to 39,21,095. Bengaluru Urban recorded 1,725 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State capital reduced to 3.20% while the State’s positivity rate for the day stood at 3.47%.

With 41 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,575. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate stood at 1.03%.This is apart from 34 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 11,377 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 38,36,915. Active cases reduced to 44,571.

As many as 1,14,302 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 85,566 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,32,52,660.