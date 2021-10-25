Karnataka reports 388 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 388 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the total number of cases rose to 29,85,986.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for a majority of the new cases (194), while many districts reported just one or no incidence of COVID-19. With five deaths, the toll rose to 38,007. Four of the patients who succumbed to the infection were from Bengaluru Urban, while one hailed from Tumakuru.

As many as 586 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 29,39,239. The State has 8,711 active cases.

The positivity rate for the day touched 0.32%, while the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.28%.