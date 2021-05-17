Karnataka reports 38,603 new cases, 476 deaths

Bengaluru

17 May 2021 21:39 IST

Karnataka on Monday reported 38,603 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 22,42,065. Of these, 13,338 cases are from Bengaluru Urban.

With 476 deaths, the toll rose to 22,313. This is apart from 20 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 34,635 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 16,16,092. The State now has 6,03,639 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 39.70%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.23%.

As many as 97,236 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 90,812 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 2,79,76,933.

As many as 67,582 people were vaccinated in the State on Monday.