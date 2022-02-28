Karnataka reports 366 new cases of COVID-19, 17 deaths

A BBMP health worke collecting swab for testing at Ganganagar in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakar Jain

February 28, 2022 04:59 IST

Karnataka on February 27 reported 366 new cases of COVID-19, of which 224 were from Bengaluru Urban district. As many as 801 people were discharged taking the total number of recoveries to 38,94,333.

Seventeen people succumbed to the virus including 11 from Bengaluru. With this the death toll currently stands at 39,936. There are currently 6,488 active cases across the State. The positivity rate dropped to 0.69%, while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 4.64%. A total of 52,475 tests were conducted including 41,167 RT-PCR tests.