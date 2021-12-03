Karnataka reports 363 new cases, three deaths

Karnataka on December 2, Thursday, reported 363 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,96,833. Bengaluru Urban reported 206 cases and two deaths.

With three deaths, the toll rose to 38,216. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 191 persons were discharged on Dec. 2, taking the total recoveries to 29,51,845. The State now has 6,743 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.34%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.82%.

As many as 1,06,300 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 87,554 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,34,97,886.

COVID-19 in Karnataka on December 2

Cases: 363

Deaths: 3

Discharges: 191

Tests: 1,06,300

Vaccinations: 4,41,153

Test Positivity Rate: 0.34%

Case Fatality Rate: 0.82%