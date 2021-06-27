Karnataka reports 3,604 new cases, 89 deaths

Karnataka reported 3,604 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total to 28,34,630. Of these, 788 cases were from Bengaluru Urban.

With 89 new deaths, the toll rose to 34,743. There have been 23 deaths of patients owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 7,699 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 26.98 lakh. The State now has 1.01 lakh active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 2.18, the Case Fatality Rate touched 2.46.

As many as 1.64 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1.25 lakh RT-PCR tests.