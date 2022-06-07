Karnataka reports 348 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Of the new cases in Karnataka, 339 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

June 07, 2022 22:06 IST

Karnataka on Tuesday saw 348 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,53,937. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) touched 2.11% and the weekly TPR touched 1.53%.

Of the new cases, 339 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,066. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As many as 311 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total recoveries to 39,11,351. Active cases touched 2,478. As many as 16,474 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 10,709 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,64,87,860.

Dengue surveillance

Meanwhile, the Health Department has directed district officials to step up surveillance against vector-borne diseases, especially dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

According to a circular issued by Arundathi Chandrashekar, Mission Director, National Health Mission, as the possibility of a rise in the incidence of vector borne diseases is high during this weather, district officials should identify high risk and vulnerable areas in their jurisdiction and conduct larval surveys. Rapid response teams should be set up to monitor the situation in high prevalence areas and preventive measures should be intensified, the circular stated.