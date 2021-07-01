Karnataka reports 3,382 new cases, 111 deaths

Bengaluru

01 July 2021 01:41 IST

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 3,382 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 28,43,810. Of these, 813 cases were from Bengaluru Urban. With 111 deaths, the toll rose to 35,040.

As many as 12,763 persons were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 27,32,242. The State now has 76,505 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 1.97%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 3.28%. As many as 1,71,112 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,30,960 RT-PCR tests.

Advertising

Advertising