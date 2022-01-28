Karnataka reports 31,198 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Bengaluru

28 January 2022 22:21 IST

Karnataka on Friday saw a decline in COVID-19 numbers with 31,198 new cases. With this, the total number of cases touched 37,23,694. Bengaluru Urban also continued to witness a dip with 15,199 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

With 50 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 38,804. This is apart from 30 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons. As many as 71,092 people were discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 33,96,093. Active cases were reduced to 2,88,767. While the positivity rate for the day touched 20.91%, the case fatality rate (CFR) touched 0.16%.

As many as 1,49,174 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,06,749 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,14,03,628.