Karnataka reports 301 new cases, seven deaths

Bengaluru

07 December 2021 01:09 IST

Toll in the State has gone up to 38,237

Karnataka on Monday reported 301 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,98,400. Bengaluru Urban reported 162 cases and three deaths. With seven deaths, the toll rose to 38,237. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 359 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,53,067. The State now has 7,067 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.34%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 2.32%.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 88,387 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 78,682 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,39,15,645.

Omicron infected doctor yet to be discharged

Although the 46-year-old government anaesthetist, who was infected with Omicron, has completed 14 days after the onset of symptoms, he is yet to be discharged from the hospital.

Sources in Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute, where the doctor and his contacts are being treated, said the doctor has developed some secondary infections. “He still has some mild symptoms and needs monitoring,” sources said.

While three contacts of the South African national, the first patient to be infected with Omicron in India, have been admitted at the hospital after they developed symptoms, the genome sequencing reports of the five contacts of the government doctor are awaited, sources said.

Nodal officers

To contain the spread of the new variant and emerging clusters, the State Government has reactivated the State COVID-19 war room and appointed senior IAS officials as nodal officers.

According to an order issued on Monday, Munish Moudgil has been entrusted with the charge of State War room. He has also been asked to oversee the supply of liquid medical oxygen from refilling station/point to the intended healthcare facilities/other beneficiaries.

Kumar Pushkar will oversee the Central Hospital Bed Management System and M.T. Reju will monitor medicine supply.

While Pankaj Kumar Pandey has been appointed nodal officer for home isolation monitoring, M. Shikha will oversee screening of international passengers. Likewise, Pratap Reddy and Gunjan Krishna will be in charge of oxygen supplies and Shilpa Nag will monitor the State Surveillance unit, the Order stated.