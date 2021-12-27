Karnataka reports 289 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths on December 27

As many as 58,495 tests were conducted

Karnataka reported 289 new cases of COVID-19 on December 27, taking the total to 30,04,876. Bengaluru Urban reported 172 cases and two deaths.

With four deaths, the toll in Karnataka rose to 38,316. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 254 persons were discharged on December 27, taking the total recoveries to 29,59,082. Karnataka now has 7,449 active patients.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.49%, and the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.38%.

As many as 58,495 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 48,374 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,60,56,875.