Karnataka reports 278 new cases, three deaths

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

March 05, 2022 21:25 IST

Karnataka on Saturday reported 278 new cases of COVID-19 taking the State tally to 39,42,346. Bengaluru Urban recorded 182 cases. The day’s Test Positivity Rate in the State stood at 0.53%.

With three deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,988. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.07%.This is apart from 38 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 458 persons were discharged on Saturday taking the total recoveries to 38,99,034. Active cases reduced to 3,286.

As many as 52,215 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 41,113 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,47,18,270.