Karnataka reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Karnataka on Friday saw 259 new infections taking the total number of cases to 39,52,836. With this the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) rose to 2.06% and the weekly TPR touched 1.32%. Of the new cases, 243 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With zero deaths, the State’s toll remained 40,065. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded. As many as 234 persons were discharged on Friday taking the total recoveries to 39,10,500. Active cases touched 2,229.

As many as 12,517 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 8,332 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,64,14,367.