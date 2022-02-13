Karnataka reports 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

Currently, there are 35,697 active cases across the State

Karnataka on Sunday reported 2,372 new COVID-19 cases, with Bengaluru reporting 1,059 fresh positives. A few districts, including Haveri and Yadgir, reported less than 10 new cases. There are currently 35,697 active cases across the State.

As many as 27 people succumbed to the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities to 39,640. Bengaluru Urban reported seven deaths, followed by Mysuru with four deaths, while Dakshina Kannada recorded three deaths.

A total of 5,395 people were discharged; with this the number of recoveries rose to 38,51,298.

The Test Positivity Rate for the day was 2.31% while the case fatality rate was 1.13%. State Health Minister K. Sudhakar in a tweet said that the positivity rate for Bengaluru was 2.09%.

Testing hovered over the one lakh mark: 1,02,297 tests were conducted, including 81,101 RT-PCR tests.