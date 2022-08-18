Karnataka reports 2,329 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 2,329 new infections taking the total number of cases to 40,36,825. With this, the day’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 7.78% and the weekly TPR touched 6.61%. Of the new cases, 1,606 have been reported from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With four deaths, the State’s toll touched 40,159. Besides, 42 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons have also been recorded.

As many as 1,782 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total recoveries to 39,87,317. Active cases stood at 9,307 on Thursday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 29,904 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 20,830 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,83,01,037.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app